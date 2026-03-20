Legendary martial arts star Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. The Walker, Texas Ranger star was hospitalized a day ago in Kauai, Hawaii. However, the details have not been disclosed. The star passed away peacefully, leaving fans heartbroken. Condolences have been pouring in ever since the news of his passing was shared on his official Instagram handle.

According to an official statement released by his family, the martial arts legend and TV icon passed away on Friday morning. The family pleaded for privacy to grieve this loss as they remember and treasure the life of a man who was as dedicated to his philanthropy and faith as he was to his craft. The action star is survived by his wife, Gena O’Kelley. The star was mourning the passing away of his mother in 2024, followed by his ex-wife, the same year.

Chuck Norris Cause Of Death

As per TMZ, “Chuck was hospitalized either Wednesday or Thursday, and it seemed sudden, because a source who had spoken with Chuck on Wednesday said he had been working out and was in an upbeat, jovial mood.” Fans are heartbroken and paying tributes to the legendary star. An official statement by the family urged that the cause of death and circumstances be kept private. But they assured that the star passed away in peace, surrounded by his loved ones.

An official statement on the actor’s Instagram account read, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

The family in the statement also thanked people for offering prayers while Chuck Norris was struggling with his health. The note read, “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.”

Fans poured in condolences and tributes after the news circulated online. A tribute read, “Oh no! I can’t believe it! You helped shape my childhood as a martial artist! You will forever be missed! Legend!” Another comment read, “Thank you, Chuck, for being a light to the world!!”

For the unversed, Chuck Norris was last seen in 2024 in Agent Recon. He was also a part of The Expendables that was released in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

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Our deepest condolences to the family. May he rest in peace.

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