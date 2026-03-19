Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the iconic Evil Dead films and Tobey Maguire’s blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy, returned to the big screen this year with his latest release, Send Help. The survival-horror thriller holds a strong 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and received a thumbs-up from moviegoers. On the box office front, the film has earned $93.5 million, currently placing it among 2026’s highest-grossing releases, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

For those of you who haven’t seen the film in theaters for any reason, there’s good news. Send Help is all set to make its digital debut. Read on to find out when and where you can watch it online.

Send Help – Digital Release Date

According to an official update by 20th Century Studios, Send Help will be available to rent or buy on digital platforms (such as Prime Video, Apple TV & Fandango Home) in the U.S. on March 24, 2026. Later, the film will also be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 21, 2026. The digital and physical releases are also expected to include more than 2 hours of bonus content, including early versions of key scenes, behind-the-scenes looks, and entertaining bloopers, according to comingsoon.net.

No help is coming 💀🔪 Be the first to watch SEND HELP at home. Buy it on Digital March 24. Own it on 4K Ultra HD and DVD April 21. pic.twitter.com/f5ZMYTtNLG — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) March 17, 2026

5 Sam Raimi-Directed Films To Watch Online

Beyond the widely popular Evil Dead franchise and the Spider-Man trilogy, here are a few more Sam Raimi-directed films you can check out online:

Darkman (1990): Prime Video (Rent) The Quick and the Dead (1995): Prime Video & Apple TV+ (Rent) A Simple Plan (1998): Prime Video (Rent) Drag Me to Hell (2009): HBO Max Oz the Great and Powerful (2013): Disney+

Send Help – Plot & Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

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