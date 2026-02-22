20th Century Studios entered the weekend with hopes that Psycho Killer would find a place in the crowded horror market, but the film delivered a weak start at the North American box office. Competition already featured three horror titles, including Send Help, Iron Lung, and The Strangers: Chapter 3. Against that lineup, Gavin Polone’s directorial debut struggled from its first day in theaters on Friday and failed to land among the top 5 titles in the region.

Psycho Killer North America Box Office Opening

Produced on a budget of less than $10 million, Psycho Killer collected only $710K from 1,100 theaters in North America, as per Box Office Mojo. The per-screen average reached a soft $645, a figure that reflects limited audience turnout. International markets have yet to see the film, leaving domestic performance as the only indicator for now.

Horror Genre Faces Mixed Results In 2026

Horror films dominated the previous year, but so far 2026 has delivered mixed fortunes for the genre. Primate from Paramount Pictures and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple from Sony Pictures earned praise from critics, yet stumbled badly at the box office.

Lionsgate’s The Strangers: Chapter 3 also failed to connect with audiences. Only Sam Raimi’s Send Help and YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung have generated notable box office success so far. Against that uneven backdrop, Psycho Killer now faces the prospect of joining the list of underperformers.

Opening Weekend Box Office Projection For Psycho Killer

Friday’s earnings suggest an opening weekend between $2 million and $3 million for Psycho Killer. For a film already playing in over a thousand theaters, the projected total raises concern about its staying power in the coming weeks.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Adds To Concerns

Critical reception adds further pressure. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 0% critic rating, while the audience score stands at 33%. Such figures often influence casual moviegoers deciding where to spend their ticket money.

Psycho Killer: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film follows a police officer on her mission to take down a serial killer known as “the Satanic Slasher” after he murdered her state trooper husband. It stars Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Horror Films In North America So Far (2026)

Send Help – $52.2 million Iron Lung – $39.1 million Primate – $25.6 million 28 Years Later: Bone Temple – $25.1 million Dracula: A Love Tale – $10.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

