20th Century Studios’ latest horror release, Psycho Killer, released in US theaters on February 20. Before opening day, the film earned modest Thursday previews on February 19. Directed by Gavin Polone in his feature directorial debut and written by Andrew Kevin Walker (best known for Se7en), the film was made on a budget of less than $10 million.

However, based on its preview earnings ahead of Friday’s wide release, the film appears set for a tough theatrical run in a highly competitive box office market. Going by its early preview numbers ahead of the official Friday rollout, Psycho Killer doesn’t seem to be building strong momentum. The horror market is already packed, and without major buzz or franchise support, the film may struggle to grab attention during its opening weekend.

Psycho Killer Thursday Preview Performance

Slated for a limited release in 1,100 theaters, Psycho Killer earned only $250K on Thursday night, per The Numbers. Previews typically run in the evening and serve as an early indicator of audience interest. With no strong franchise backing and the absence of major star power, the film is shaping up to be a mid-tier original horror entry in a market already crowded with other horror titles like Send Help, Iron Lung, and The Strangers: Chapter 3.

Industry projections estimate an opening weekend of around $2 million, posing no serious threat to holdover releases.

Psycho Killer Rotten Tomatoes Score

The modest previews reflect the movie’s limited pre-release buzz. This is reflected in its early reception on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, the film has not secured an official critics’ rating after 20 reviews, while the audience score stands at a disappointing 31%.

Psycho Killer Plot & Cast

The film follows a police officer on her mission to take down a serial killer known as “the Satanic Slasher” after he murdered her state trooper husband. It stars Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wuthering Heights Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie’s Comeback Drama Outpaces 2025 Colleen Hoover Romance Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News