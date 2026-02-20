Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights is nearing the $100 million mark worldwide just six days after its release. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film has emerged as the top performer in both North America and overseas markets. It delivered the highest-grossing weekend for a romance movie in the post-COVID era.

Now, it has outgrossed a 2025 Colleen Hoover romance adaptation.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

Margot Robbie made a strong comeback with Wuthering Heights following her last year’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which underperformed at the box office. Made on an $80 million budget, the dark romance drama has earned $94.4 million worldwide at the time of writing. $43.4 million of the total comes from North America. Internationally, the movie grossed $51 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $43.4 million

International – $51 million

Total – $94.4 million

In its first opening weekend, Wuthering Heights grossed an impressive $82 million, surpassing the previous record set by It Ends With Us ($80 million) as the highest-grossing romance drama with a female lead. The film continued its momentum this week. On Monday, it earned $4.7 million, followed by $3.5 million and $2.3 million on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Wuthering Heights Beats Regretting You At The Worldwide Box Office

Wuthering Heights has now edged past the 2025 Colleen Hoover adaptation Regretting You at the worldwide box office. The film was one of the most notable romance releases last year. Starring Mason Thames and McKenna Grace, Regretting You earned $90.4 million (including $48.8 million) against a $30 million budget. It emerged as a box-office hit and marked Mason Thames’s third consecutive financial success, following How to Train Your Dragon ($636.3 million) and The Black Phone 2 ($132.2 million).

Rotten Tomatoes Score

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film. Based on 227 reviews, Wuthering Heights holds a 64% Tomatometer score, and from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter rating.

Wuthering Heights Plot & Cast

Set in the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

