Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s on-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is still in its first week in theaters. The steamy romantic drama has already grossed an impressive $92 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Beyond its theatrical performance, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer has earned a 59% critics’ score and 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the film’s IMDb user rating is also in. So how does it compare with the last five films starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, and where does it rank among them? Keep reading to find out.

Wuthering Heights vs. Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi’s Last 5 Films – IMDb Ratings Comparison

Wuthering Heights holds an IMDb score of 6.3/10. Now, let’s check the ratings of the last five films of its lead stars.

Margot Robbie’s Last 5 Films

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025): 6/10 Barbie (2023): 6.8/10 Asteroid City (2023): 6.4/10 Babylon (2022): 7.1/10 Amsterdam (2022): 6.2/10

Jacob Elordi’s Last 5 Films

Frankenstein (2025): 7.4/10 On Swift Horses (2024): 6/10 Oh, Canada (2024): 5.6/10 Priscilla (2023): 6.4/10 Saltburn (2023): 7/10

With a current IMDb rating of 6.3, Wuthering Heights sits somewhere around the middle of the pack among both stars’ recent filmographies. For Margot Robbie, the film falls below her recent high point, Babylon (7.1), but is close to titles like Asteroid City (6.4) and slightly edges past Amsterdam (6.2).

For Jacob Elordi, the period romance ranks below his strongest performers, particularly Frankenstein (7.4) and Saltburn (7.0), but comfortably outpaces Oh, Canada (5.6) while slightly ahead of On Swift Horses (6.0).

Overall, the numbers suggest that while Wuthering Heights has generated a respectable audience response, it hasn’t emerged as the most acclaimed title for either actor on IMDb. That said, it still stands as a solidly received entry.

What’s Wuthering Heights All About?

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

