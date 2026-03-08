Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride is expected to be one of the biggest flops of this year. It opened with poor numbers in North America on Friday. It has also failed to land at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, thus ending Warner Bros’ winning streak. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The goth drama has received mixed to average ratings from the critics and the audience. It will be hard for it to even recoup its $90 million production budget at the box office. Despite the strong cast, it will not survive at the box office. On CinemaScore, it has a very weak C+ rating, which is poor even for horror, according to experts.

The Bride’s opening day collection at the domestic box office

The Bride, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, opened at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. The film has collected just $3 million at the box office in North America on its Friday opening day. It includes $1 million from the Thursday previews; overall, it has had a very disappointing opening in North America.

Its opening-day collection is more than Lisa Frankenstein’s $1.7 million and The Last Voyage of the Demeter’s $2.6 million, but less than The First Omen’s $3.3 million, Abigail’s $4 million, and Nosferatu‘s $11.6 million.

More about the film

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride is now projected to earn between $6.5 million and $8.5 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. Made on a reported budget of $90 million, the goth romance is expected to flop badly at the box office. Experts have already given their verdict that the film will be a massive flop. The story follows Frankenstein in 1930s Chicago, who seeks Dr. Euphronius’s help in creating a companion. Together, they bring a murdered woman back to life as the Bride, a creation that unexpectedly ignites romance while drawing the attention of the police and triggering dramatic social upheaval. The Bride was released on March 6.

