Focus Features’ R-rated gothic horror movie Nosferatu has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. However, the movie has dropped out of the top five domestic charts and has reportedly slowed down at the box office in the United States as it is available on digital platforms now. Keep scrolling for more.

Recently, the movie surpassed the global haul of Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs’ $126.94 million as the third highest-grossing horror film of 2024. It is behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. It has earned multiple nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film features an exciting cast comprising Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead roles, along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe in supporting roles.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Nosferatu has slowed down at the box office in North America. It collected $2.1 million on its fifth three-day weekend. After being made available on digital, it experienced a harsh dip of 51.3% from last weekend. It also lost 573 theatres on Friday and is now playing across 1,973 theatres in the US. The movie has hit a $93.2 million domestic cume.

Nosferatu is expected to earn between $95 million and $100 million in its domestic run. The movie collected decent numbers overseas on its 5th weekend. As per the report, the gothic horror flick grossed $4.2 million at the international box office with a drop of -45.5% from last weekend to hit a $73.2 million international cume across 61 markets overseas.

Adding the overseas and domestic cumes, Nosferatu has hit a $166.4 million worldwide cume. The gothic horror is eyeing a $180-$200 million global run. It was made on a reported budget of $50 million and has raked in 232.8% more than the production budget.

Lily-Rose Depp, starring Nosferatu, was released in the theatres at Christmas of the past year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

