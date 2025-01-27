Sonic the Hedgehog 3 maintains its stronghold at the box office despite its digital release. The film is set to cross a significant global milestone, and it will also beat the worldwide haul of Detective Pikachu very soon. It is already a winner at the box office, as it is the highest-grossing installment in the franchise and has collected 266.06% more than its estimated budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is based on the Pokemon franchise and the loose adaptation of the 2016 videogame Detective Pikachu. It was the first live-action Pokemon film and the first live-action film based on a Nintendo game property since Super Mario Bros of 1993. The fantasy movie features Tyan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, and live-action roles were portrayed by Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy.

Detective Pikachu collected $144.17 million at the US box office and $450.06 million worldwide. It is the second highest-grossing video game adaptation at the global box office. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $5.5 million on 6th three-day weekend, dropping just -36% from the previous weekend after losing another -209 theatres last Friday and is playing across 3,097 theatres in the United States.

Sonic 3 has hit a $226.1 million cume in the United States. The film is eyeing $245 million in the United States. The movie is ready to cross $450 million worldwide as it collected $10.6 million on 5th weekend overseas. It has dropped a -30.3% from last weekend for a $220.5 million international cume over 62 markets. Adding that to the $226.1 million cume in the US, Sonic 3 has hit a $446.6 million global cume. The movie is less than $5 million away from beating Detective Pikachu.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was made on a reported budget of $120 million and has collected 266.06% more than that. It is now available on digital platforms. Jeff Fowler’s film was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

