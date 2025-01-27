The Venkatesh starrer Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam is witnessing an impressive run at the box office. The film is turning out to be the first successful Tollywood offering for 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Venkatesh starrer earned 9.5 crore when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of almost 50% since the film amassed 6.3 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 156.7 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Venkatesh starrer comes to 184.90 crores. The movie earned an impressive 31.3 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam now stands at 216.2 crores. The film is inching slowly towards 250 crores and looking at the steady upward graph in the collection, this can be achieved soon. It is also garnering a good positive word of mouth from the critics and masses alike.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Attains A Stellar Profit

The Venkatesh starrer is mounted at a budget of 50 crores. With its current India net collection of 156.7 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 106.7 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 213.4%. The film is enjoying a stellar 200% plus profit. Not only this but it is also 10.8 crores away to surpass the profits of the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan which was the most profitable film of 2024. The profit for the film was 235% and it will be interesting to see whether Sankranthiki Vasthunam manages to surpass the same.

