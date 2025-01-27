Vishal Krishna Reddy is currently the hero of 2025 in South India as his film Madha Gaja Raja is a huge success. The action comedy is shining bright at the Tamil box office and has surpassed almost 24 films to become the highest-grossing film this year. Scroll below for the latest update on day 15.

Concludes Sunday on a good note!

On the second Friday, Madha Gaja Raja fell below the one-crore mark for the first time since the big release. The redemption was quick, thanks to the weekend boost. The graph has shown an upward trend as action comedy garnered 1.30 crores on day 15.

The 15-day total at the Tamil box office now stands at 44.30 crores. Today, it will be ideal for the film to bring in figures similar to the second Friday, as 0.75 crores came in. There’s not much to worry about, as Madha Gaja Raja is already a success.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 25.20 crores (5 days)

(5 days) Week 2: 15.90 crores

Day 13: 0.75 cr ore s

cr s Day 14: 1.15 crores

Day 15: 1.30 crores

Total: 44.30 crores

#1 Tamil film of 2025

As informed before, Madha Gaja Raja is the highest grosser of 2025 so far. But it would be interesting to note that there have been almost 25 releases in Kollywood so far. With a total collection of 82.21 crores net, Vishal starrer has alone contributed to 44.30 crores, which is around 50% of the total earnings. Impressive, isn’t it?

Raking in massive profits!

Madha Gaja Raja was actually filmed in 2012. The Sundar C directorial got delayed for almost 12 years due to legal and financial issues. It was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores.

Vishal starrer has made returns of 29.30 crores so far. When converted to profit percentage, the ROI comes to around 195.33%. This means, the action comedy is a super-hit at the box office!

