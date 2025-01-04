A long-forgotten project is set to make a surprising comeback this Pongal season. After being shelved for 13 years, Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C of Aranmanai fame, is finally gearing up for release. The film stars Vishal, known for hits like Mark Antony, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Santhanam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Anjali.

Although completed over a decade ago, the movie’s release was delayed indefinitely until now. On January 3, 2025, it was officially announced that the film would hit screens on January 12, 2025, adding an unexpected twist to the festive lineup.

Madha Gaja Raja is produced by Gemini Film Circuit, with Vishal Film Factory handling distribution. Two trailers, which were originally posted 11 years ago, are still available on YouTube, and will be linked below. According to reports, these trailers were first released in 2011. The film’s song Thumbakki Thumbai also gained popularity back in the day. The movie falls under the genres of comedy, action, and drama, and from the look of the trailers, it appears to be a typical Sundar C venture, brimming with his signature style.

First Trailer :

Second Trailer:

The film features music composed by Vijay Antony, action direction by Ganesh Kumar, and cinematography by Richard M. Nathan. Editing duties are shared between Praveen KL and NB Srikanth. The script has been penned by director Sundar C himself.

The competition for Madha Gaja Raja is intense, with several highly anticipated films releasing around the same time. Among them is Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar and starring Ram Charan, which has been generating significant buzz. Other notable releases include Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi; Vanangaan, featuring Arun Vijay and directed by Bala; and Madraskaaran, marking the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Shane Nigam, directed by Vaali Mohan Das.

