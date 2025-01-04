On January 2, 2025, the much-awaited film Identity, directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul and starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, hit the theaters. The movie faced stiff competition from Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Marco managed to carve out a significant market presence both within and outside Kerala. Despite the rivalry between the two films at the box office, Tovino Thomas publicly praised Marco during a press conference following the release of Identity.

Tovino appreciated Marco for its strong performances and exceptional technical execution. He highlighted that the film’s portrayal of violence felt authentic and impactful, contributing to its overall appeal. Speaking about the movie, Tovino remarked, “Marco is a good movie because of the performances, and also because it is a technically good movie, the violence felt believable.” His comments insinuated that the film can engage the audience beyond its intense action sequences.

According to Tovino, Marco’s success extended beyond its depiction of violence, emphasizing its overall quality as a significant factor. He expressed that the film’s hit status wasn’t merely a result of its violent content, stating, “I don’t think the film became a hit just because of the violence.” These comments were made despite the competitive nature of the industry. Per Tovino Thomas, a film is make-believe, and Marco convincingly achieved that, regardless of the emotion portrayed on screen.

If a movie can convince the audience, it will succeed. Tovino’s Identity has garnered a mixed critical reception so far. Renowned Malayalam reviewer Aswanth Kok rated the film as average, aligning with similar observations from The Hindu and Indian Express. However, a section of the audience has responded positively to the movie. According to data from Sacnilk, Identity secured a net revenue of INR 1.80 crores on its opening day.

