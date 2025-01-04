After a huge anticipation, the trailer of Ram Charan’s Game Changer was finally unveiled a day before yesterday (Thursday). There was a delay in the trailer’s release, but fans remained glued to YouTube and lapped it up as soon as it was dropped on the streaming platform. With excitement among fans, the trailer smashed impressive views in the first 24 hours, surpassing biggies like Dunki and Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming political action thriller is grabbing attention for several reasons. After a blow from Indian 2, the maverick filmmaker Shankar is looking to revive his brand of cinema. It also marks his debut collaboration with Ram, and everyone is eagerly waiting to see how the director presents him on the big screen. Yes, the buzz is lower than expected, but the film might surprise everyone, considering Shankar’s potential.

Being hailed as one of the most expensive Indian films, Game Changer‘s trailer had all eyes set on it, and so far, it has generated mixed reactions from the viewers. However, that hasn’t stopped it from enjoying impressive views on YouTube. It is learned that the trailer of Ram Charan’s magnum opus generated 62 million views (all languages) on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

For the uninitiated, Game Changer’s trailer was released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Telugu trailer took the lead by a huge margin, with 36.24 million views in the first 24 hours. Overall, it emerged as the seventh most-viewed Indian trailer on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

It crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (58.5 million views) and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (57.5 million views). Prabhas’ Salaar is at the top with a staggering 113.2 million views.

Take a look at the most-viewed Indian trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours (all languages):

Salaar – 113.2 million

KGF Chapter 2 – 106.5 million

Pushpa 2 – 104.2 million

Adipurush – 74 million

Salaar (trailer no.2) 72.2 million

Animal – 71.4 million

Game Changer – 62 million

Dunki – 58.5 million

Radhe Shyam – 57.5 million

Jawan (prevue) – 55 million

