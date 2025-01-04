The year 2025 has arrived, bringing excitement for movie lovers. Many films are scheduled to be released in theaters. With Pongal and Sankranti celebrations approaching, Tamil and Telugu cinemas are preparing for big releases. Several Telugu movies will soon hit theaters, including Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Similarly, Tamil cinema has an exciting lineup for Pongal. Here are the top Tamil movies releasing this festival season.

1. Madha Gaja Raja

Starring Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan, Subbaraju, and Rajendran, Madha Gaja Raja was originally planned for release during Pongal 2013. After a long delay of 12 years, it is finally releasing on January 12, 2025. The movie is an action-comedy directed by Sundar C. It promises a mix of thrilling action and emotional moments. Vishal plays the lead role. The cast includes Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sonu Sood. The music is composed by Vijay Antony and marks his second and final collaboration with Vishal.

2. Nesippaya

Late actor Murali’s son, Akash Murali, is making his debut with Nesippaya. This romantic thriller is set to release on January 14, 2025, during Pongal. The movie is written and directed by Vishnuvardhan, who is returning to direction after the 2021 hit biopic Shershaah. The film has a gripping love story combined with thrilling moments. Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar play the lead roles. The supporting cast includes R Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, and Kalki Koechlin.

3. Vanangaan

Vanangaan will be one of the major Tamil releases during Pongal 2025. Arun Vijay plays the lead role in this action-drama, which is directed by Bala. The story revolves around a deaf and mute man facing several life challenges. These struggles lead him to commit a crime. The movie is expected to be intense and emotional. Initially, the film was announced with Suriya as the lead actor. Due to script changes, Arun Vijay replaced him. Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju were also replaced by new actors.

4. Madraskaaran

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam makes his Tamil debut with Madraskaaran, which will hit screens on January 14. Vaali Mohan Das directs this action film. The story focuses on two strangers who get into a small argument. This minor conflict changes their lives significantly. The film highlights how small events can alter people’s perceptions. The cast includes Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Karunas.

5. Kadhalikka Neramillai

Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen star together for the first time in Kadhalikka Neramillai, which Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi directs. This romantic comedy follows the life of Shruti, a young woman who does not believe in love or marriage. Her past relationships have made her skeptical about these aspects. However, her views begin to change when true love enters her life. The movie features music composed by AR Rahman. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and John Kokken.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha’s Vidaamuyarchi was also initially planned for a January release. However, the release has been postponed, and a new date has yet to be announced.

