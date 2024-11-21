Kanguva was touted to be the next big thing for the Tamil film industry. Unfortunately, it has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in Kollywood, causing a big loss for the investors. The film almost completed its 8-day extended opening week, but it is yet to touch the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is an extremely poor run in front of a colossal budget. After such a response, Suriya has come to the producer’s rescue.

The Kollywood magnum opus was reportedly made on a budget of over 300 crores, making it one of the most expensive bets in the industry. The way director Siva expressed his confidence made everyone have high hopes for the film. Shockingly, upon its arrival, the magnum opus opened with mostly negative reviews, and even among audiences, it saw poor reception.

After an underwhelming start, Kanguva went downhill. During weekdays, it was curtains down, suggesting massive losses for the makers. After such a heartbreaking outcome, it is learned that Suriya is ready to compensate for the huge losses faced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, as per Track Tollywood’s report.

It has been learned that Suriya is eager to do a new film with Studio Green as compensation for Kanguva. The project is expected to be low on budget, which reduces the risk of being a losing affair and puts less stress on the production house. Also, the actor might be taking a pay cut for the film. If it’s true, then Suriya’s gesture is admirable.

The hunt for the director for this upcoming project is ongoing, and all other details are kept under wraps.

Reportedly, even Rajinikanth stepped up for Lyca Productions after Vettaiyan turned out to be a loss venture for the production house. The film was made on a budget of 300 crores, and against this, the film failed to earn even 150 crores net domestically. Globally, it wrapped up at 259.01 crores gross.

After Vettaiyan flopped, Rajini expressed interest in doing a compensation film for Lyca, which will be made on a much lower budget. According to reports, the superstar will take a pay cut for it.

