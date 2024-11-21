It is not a hidden fact that the Suriya starrer Kanguva, which was mounted at an ambitious scale of more than 300 crores, has turned out to be a huge box-office flop. After this, the Tamil Nadu Producers Council (TNPC) released a statement requesting the theatre owners to impose a ban on the fans’ interviews outside the theatres by the YouTube channels. This usually takes place after the first day, the first show of the movie, and affects the overall word of mouth. For the unversed, Kanguva received a massive backlash on the very first day of its release.

In their statement, the TNPC criticized the extreme negativity and personal remarks directed at the movie in the name of reviewing it. The statement further stated how movies like Kanguva, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 were heavily impacted at the box office because of the first-day, first-show public opinions shared by the YouTube channels. The letter from the council said that the masses and film critics have the right to review a movie, but no one can embark on a personal attack on a film or the team behind it.

The statement translated into English read, “Critics have every right to review movies. But we request all journalists to write film reviews keeping in mind that hatred towards a film should not be sown in the media because of personal malice. It is imperative that all the associations related to the film industry unite and stop this practice by not encouraging them anymore.”

For the uninitiated, Kerala became the first state to impose this ban on YouTube reviews. The producer’s association supported Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam director Mubeen Rauf, who went ahead and filed a case in the court to seek a ban on the first day of the first show review of the YouTube channels in 2023. He stated that these reviews, if negative, impact the box office collection of the movie.

