Keerthy Suresh will have a big December as she ends the year big on both the personal and professional front as she prepares for her big ticket release, Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan and her wedding. The speculations will finally end, and the rumor mill can finally shut down as Keerthy Suresh walks down the aisle and marries her long-time boyfriend. Here’s more about the man who Keerthy will get married to

Keerthy’s would-be husband, Anthony Thattil, is a businessman based in Dubai.

As soon as the news of Keerthy’s wedding began to spread, her fans were excited to know who the man of her dreams was. Well, the man is none other than Anthony Thattil, a businessman who has been dating Keerthy for a long time. Anthony hails originally from Kochi in Kerala and owns restaurants in Kochi and Chennai. He usually avoids the media attention her famous would-be wife gets from all corners.

Keerthy and Anthony have done a great job of keeping their relationship hidden. They have been dating for over 15 years, and it is undoubtedly a story of young sweethearts getting a dreamy marriage. Keerthy is 32 years old as she gets ready to say her vows.

The wedding is to be attended by Varun Dhawan and other stars.

Keerthy’s wedding is going to be a starry affair. The guest list includes her Baby John co-stars Varun Dhawan and Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Nani, and Sivakarthikeyan. Atlee, also the producer of Baby John, will attend the wedding. Other guests could include Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush, and Rajnikant.

On the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the political comedy Raghu Thatha. The film got mixed reviews but was praised for strongly criticizing patriarchy. Baby John is expected to be the turning point in her career as it is her first stint in Bollywood. Baby John is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film Theri and will release on December 25.

