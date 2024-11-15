Unknown ties between celebrities often have their appeal, and Sridevi and Rajinikanth’s friendship is one such treasured connection that extends beyond their renowned on-screen chemistry. This iconic team, known for their spellbinding performances in over 20 films in different languages, won hearts with their characters and enjoyed a genuine, lasting connection that affected millions.

A stunning story demonstrating their relationship’s depth occurred in 2011 amid one of Rajinikanth’s most difficult times. Rajinikanth became unwell while filming ‘Rana’ and was admitted to a Singapore hospital. Fans worldwide were anxious, but no one felt his absence more strongly than Sridevi. Deeply concerned, she turned to prayer, committing to fast for seven days to ensure his quick recovery.

With devotion to Shirdi Sai Baba, she even went to the Sai Baba temple in Pune to seek blessings for her close friend’s health. This act of loyalty exemplified her friendship with Rajinikanth based on love and genuine concern.

Their journey began in 1976 with Moondru Mudichu, which marked the beginning of their legendary cinematic partnership. They created magic on screen from there with films like 16 Vayathinile, Pokkiri Raja, Adutha Varisu, Bhagwaan Dada, and Naan Adimai Illai. Each movie showcased a chemistry that fans found both enchanting and relatable. Their work wasn’t limited to Tamil cinema; they also left an indelible mark in Hindi films, earning admiration across Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth often shares heartwarming and humorous anecdotes about his early days with Sridevi. One story that still brings a smile to his face happened during the ‘Moondru Mudichu’ shoot. Sridevi, who had just resumed acting after a break from her studies, was encouraged by her mother to greet director K. Balachander with a formal “Good morning.” When he arrived, a shy Sridevi confidently said, “Good morning, teacher,” inadvertently giving him a title usually reserved for school.

Rajinikanth would later recall this incident with laughter, teasing her affectionately and turning it into a cherished inside joke. Their friendship remains etched in fans’ memories, who fondly remember the moments they shared on and off screen, forever cementing them as one of the most iconic and beloved pairs in Indian cinema.

