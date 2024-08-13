Keerthy Suresh Reveals Shocking Role Rejection In Kalki 2898 AD: Did She Pass Up A Role Now Played By Deepika Padukone Or Disha Patani?

Keerthy Suresh, widely recognized for her performance in Mahanati (2018) directed by Nag Ashwin, recently shared insights about a role she declined in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film Kalki 2989 AD. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Keerthy revealed that she was originally offered a different role before ultimately being cast as the AI droid Bujji.

Keerthy explained that she wasn’t entirely comfortable with the initial role offered to her, even though she was eager to be part of the film. She mentioned, “Nagi offered me another role in the film which I wasn’t sure of. It was a human role I’m glad I said no to it now.” After she declined that role, Nag Ashwin jokingly suggested a smaller part, asking if she’d be interested in “peeping through a wall.” Keerthy was excited about the opportunity to voice the AI droid Bujji and took on the challenge with enthusiasm.

She clarified that the role in Kalki 2898 AD she turned down was not the one portrayed by Anna Ben, who plays the rebel character Kyra. Whether it was the role played by Deepika Padukone or Disha Patani, is also unclear. Instead, Keerthy Suresh chose to voice the AI character Bujji. She shared her experience of dubbing for the character, explaining that she enjoyed the process of working in multiple languages and trying out different voice modulations to find the perfect fit for the role.

Keerthy noted, “I didn’t fully understand when he first mentioned the idea of me voicing an AI bot. I had previously dubbed for Bujji & Bhairava (on Amazon Prime) before working on the film. I had a great time dubbing in several languages, offering 5-6 different modulations for each language to see what suited the character best. Typically, dubbing for a film is much easier.”

Meanwhile, Kalki 2989 AD has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films to date. The film introduces Keerthy’s character BU-JZ-1, also known as Bujji, which is an AI droid created by Bhairava, played by Prabhas. The animated prelude Bujji & Bhairava provides a glimpse into this futuristic world and its characters, including Deepika Padukone‘s SU-M80, Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama.

In addition to her role in Kalki 2989 AD, Keerthy Suresh has several upcoming Tamil films lined up, including Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita, and Kannivedi. She is also set to make her Bollywood debut in Baby John, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan in a remake of the Tamil hit Theri, directed by Atlee.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestant Predicts Separation For Nagarjuna’s Son Naga Chaitanya From Sobhita Dhulipala Due To This Reason, Legal Trouble Awaits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News