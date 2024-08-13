Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala announced their engagement recently, leading to a massively mixed response from the fans. While some fans were happy for the couple, some were unhappy holding onto their memories of Chay’s former marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, an astrologer, Venu Swamy, has landed himself in legal trouble for his controversial prediction about the couple’s relationship.

The astrologer has reportedly predicted Naga and Sobhita’s future separation due to another woman’s involvement. Interestingly, Swamy is rumored to be a participant in the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 8, which will be hosted by Chay’s father and megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Talking about the same, in a viral video on social media, Venu Swamy made a bold prediction that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will eventually separate in the year 2027 due to the former’s involvement with another woman. According to a news report in 123Telugu, the Telugu Film Journalist Association has filed a police complaint against the astrologer because of his prediction about the newly engaged couple. However, Swamy also issued a clarification about his statement about Chay and Sobhita on his social media handle.

The astrologer said that his prediction about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala was only based on the former’s failed marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He further said that he would now refrain from making any predictions about the lives of celebrities. Venu Swamy was quoted to reveal, “I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word. MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him I will never predict film stars’ future.”

Meanwhile, rumors about Swamy’s participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are spreading like wildfire. He was also recently in the news for making a wrong prediction surrounding the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Reportedly, the astrologer has also charged an enormous remuneration for his participation in the show.

