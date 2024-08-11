Nagarjuna has hosted five seasons already and the forthcoming season will be his sixth. Meanwhile, even before the eighth season has commenced, there have been a lot of leaks on social media regarding the reality show.

First and foremost, it is being heard that there are a lot of changes in the crew of Bigg Boss this time. Most of the team members were not retained for the upcoming season only to avoid leaks from the Bigg Boss house.

Another interesting gossip which is circulating on social media is that the eighth season will adapt the approach of the seventh season of the Tamil TV reality show, hosted by Kamal Haasan. There are reports that the house will be divided into two in the eighth season and later, it will be clubbed. As of now, it is not confirmed yet.

Another interesting insight is that the makers of the reality show might use the 8 symbol to make it look like infinity and claim that the TV show will provide unlimited entertainment in the eighth season. It also means that there could be unlimited twists in the game.

Another leak about the reality show is that Ambati Arjun might be the front-runner to host the Bigg Boss Buzz. Interestingly, Sobha Shetty’s name is also being heard.

At the same time, there are speculations on celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy being considered for the reality show but these reports hold no truth.

One major scoop that might come real is the introduction of former contestants in the house, either as regular inmates or as wildcard contestants. The team is planning to get some popular ex-contestants of previous seasons exclusively for the right season.

As of now, nothing is confirmed and we still have 20 days to go for the curtain raiser of the eighth season.

