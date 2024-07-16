The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is returning for its eighth season. Following the success of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the creators are optimistic about delivering an even more entertaining experience with Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

The show’s team is currently finalizing the contestant list and designing the logo for the upcoming season, with preparations for shooting in full swing. The promo for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will officially confirm Nagarjuna Akkineni‘s return as the host.

Nagarjuna took over hosting duties in the third season. The first season was hosted by Jr. NTR, who made his TV debut with the show. The second season featured Nani as the host, who faced criticism for his lack of hosting experience. Jr. NTR’s season was widely praised, but since season 3, Nagarjuna has been the steady and appreciated host. The show airs on Star Maa, a channel co-owned by Nagarjuna.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Start Date

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to begin in the second or third week of September this year. The promo for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is slated to be released towards the end of July, building excitement among fans.

Contestant List

There is much speculation about the contestants for season 8. Among the rumored participants are Ritu Chaudhary, Surekhavani (or her daughter Supreeta), Kirak RP, Kumari Aunty, Barrelakka, Kushita Kallapu, Bullet Bhaskar, Chammak Chandra, Amrita Prana, and others. Names like astrologer Venu Swamy, anchor Varshini Sounderajan, and Vishnupriya Bhimineni are also rumored to be part of the upcoming season.

While these names are circulating in the media, the confirmed list of contestants is still a secret, adding to the anticipation. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will finally make it to the Bigg Boss house this season.

With Nagarjuna as the host and a mix of interesting contestants, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promises to be an exciting season. As the launch date approaches, the buzz around the show is only growing stronger.

