Malayalam cinema, known for its rich storytelling and exceptional talent, prepares for yet another promising tale – Manorathangal.

What is Manorathangal?

Imagine a series that combines the talents of 9 superstar actors, 8 legendary directors, and the visionary storytelling of MT Vasudevan Nair. That’s exactly what Manorathangal is – an unprecedented collaboration celebrating the 90th year of Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair aka MT’s literary legacy.

This cinematic masterpiece, introduced by Kamal Haasan, is a collection of nine interconnected stories, each offering a unique perspective on the complexities of human nature. From the ripples of the riverbank to the depths of the sea, from the tranquillity of rural life to the chaos of urban existence, the series explores a broad spectrum of emotions and experiences. Penned by the literary titan MT Vasudevan Nair, the stories testify to his unparalleled storytelling abilities.

A Glimpse into the Stories

The series features nine captivating stories that explore the complexities of human nature. Each story is a gem, helmed by a renowned director and brought to life by exceptional actors. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the highlights:

‘Ollavum Theeravum’ (Ripples and the River Bank): Stars Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan, sets the tone for this extraordinary series.

‘Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu’ (Kadugannava: A Travel Note): Features Mammootty under the direction of Ranjith.

‘Shilalikhitam’ (Inscriptions): Brings together Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, and Joy Mathew in a Priyadarshan-directed segment.

‘Kazhcha’ (Vision): Stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman, directed by Shyamaprasad.

‘Vilpana’ (The Sale): Features Madhoo and Asif Ali, helmed by Aswathy Nair.

‘Sherlock’: Showcases Fahadh Faasil and Zareena Moidu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

‘Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam’ (When the Doors of Heaven Open): Boasts an ensemble cast including Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi, under the direction of Jayarajan Nair.

‘Abhyam Theedi Veendum’ (Once Again, In Search of Refuge): Stars Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir, directed by the renowned Santosh Sivan.

‘Kadalkkaattu’ (Sea Breeze): Features Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, directed by Rathish Ambat.

More Than Just a Series

Manorathangal is a celebration of MT’s immense contribution to Malayalam cinema and literature. It’s a chance to witness the magic that unfolds when creative powerhouses come together.

The series brings together some of the most revered directors in Malayalam cinema, each infusing their unique style and vision into their respective segments. Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Shyamaprasad, Aswathy Nair, Mahesh Narayanan, Jayarajan Nair, Santosh Sivan, and Rathish Ambat have come together to create a cinematic marvel.

A Treat for All Audiences

Not only will Malayalam cinephiles be thrilled, but Manorathangal will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch?

Manorathangal is set to premiere on August 15th, 2024 on ZEE5.

Get ready to be captivated by the magic of Malayalam cinema as Manorathangal takes you on an unforgettable journey.

