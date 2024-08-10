Fahadh Faasil has come a long way and has established himself as one of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry. His smart choices, maintaining a good balance between meaningful content and commercial elements, have helped him join the big league actors, and he’s now enjoying some really lucrative offers. So today, we’ll be revisiting his salary for Pushpa, the film that introduced him to a pan-India level!

The success of Pushpa and its importance in Fahadh Faasil’s life

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. It arrived during the COVID restrictions and still turned out to be a good commercial success. The biggest highlight was its run in the Hindi market, where it spent 100 days in theatres. The film worked in interiors for a long time and was a true pan-India success.

With Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh Faasil reached different parts of the country and attained popularity among the masses. This was clearly seen in the case of his films, which were released after Pushpa’s first installment, as they enjoyed good viewership among Hindi audiences on OTT.

Fahadh Faasil’s salary for Pushpa

Fahadh Faasil had a limited role in the first installment, but his part was crucial, setting up the base for Pushpa 2. So, he was paid a good enough amount for his part, and although the exact figure is not known, it was rumored that the actor was paid 3.5 crores as his salary. If we compare this with the reported budget of 180 crores, Fahadh received 1.94% of the film’s total budget as his remuneration.

Fahadh’s remuneration for Pushpa 2

As per reports, for Pushpa 2, Fahadh Faasil changed his system of charging salary and is reportedly making money on a daily basis. It was learned that Fahadh charges up to 12 lakhs for each day’s shoot.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Were Thalapathy Vijay & Mahesh Babu The Initial Choices For Mani Ratnam’s Epic Saga Ponniyin Selvan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News