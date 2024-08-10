While discussing his collaboration with Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre, Kalyan noted a significant shift in how heroes are portrayed on screen. He pointed out that, “A hero, about 40 years back, was someone who safeguarded the forest, and now the hero is someone who cuts away the forest and is a smuggler. This we can understand.” In a subtle critique of contemporary trends, Kalyan observed that today, characters who exploit these resources are increasingly glorified as heroes. Many netizens have interpreted his remarks as an indirect jab at the blockbuster film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun.

In his remarks, Pawan Kalyan referenced Dr. Rajkumar’s 1973 Kannada film Gandhada Gudi to highlight the changing portrayal of heroes in cinema. Reflecting on his own role in the current film industry, Kalyan said, “I’m a part of the cinema too—most of the time, I hate it. I mean, I struggle to do such films. I ask myself, ‘Am I sending the right message?’ But of course, cinema is different. The cultural shift that happened was quite interesting for us. So here, I would like to say, what I could not do in real life—I mean cinema life—I wish I could do in real life. I’m grateful for politics, and I’m grateful for the people of AP for choosing me and getting me elected through Pitapuram and for taking charge as Deputy CM”.

He further stated that with all the power he has, he will ensure that he’s trying to strike an ecological balance and take better care of Mother Earth because “Earth is not just for humans; it is for all of us.”

Netizens speculated that the criticism was aimed at Allu Arjun and his role as Pushpa Raj in the hit film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. This film earned Allu Arjun a national award. Pushpa: The Rise narrates the journey of a daily wage laborer who rises through the ranks of a crime syndicate involved in smuggling rare red sandalwood. Following the film’s tremendous success, a sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for release by the end of 2024.

Must Read: Did You Know? Fahadh Faasil Charged Almost 2% Of Pushpa’s Budget As His Salary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News