The cliffhanger ending of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise had fans eager for its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The makers had released the much-awaited teaser on Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday, in which the actor was seen walking in a festive scene wearing a saree. Since then, the arrival of Pushpa 2 in theaters has been highly anticipated among fans. However, it seems that the audience has to wait longer than expected.

Initially, the makers of Pushpa 2 had announced August 15, 2024, as its release date. However, due to incomplete post-production work, they had to push the release date to December 6, 2024. They had issued an official statement informing about the additional time needed to complete the remaining shoot. At that time, the delay had sparked widespread outrage among fans who expressed disappointment on social media. Well, there are chances that the same situation will prevail as rumors are swirling around that Sukumar’s action thriller has been pushed back even further.

Is Pushpa 2 releasing next year?

Several reports suggest that Pushpa 2 will be postponed to next year, speculating Allu Arjun’s trimmed beard is the reason behind the delay. There are rumors that the actor has altered the crucial element of his character’s look because of an irregular shooting schedule. He then jetted off for a family vacation which caused further delays. Meanwhile, the director’s US trip is also said to have affected the schedule. Amid this, some people are claiming that ongoing rumors are false. In this case, the filmmakers’ clarification of the rumors can only calm down the impatient fans and audience.

About Pushpa 2

The upcoming action thriller is the direct sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which narrated the story of a laborer who becomes part of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The upcoming sequel will focus on the conflict between the laborer and a sinister cop as the former rules the syndicate. The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles of Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. The film is directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

