Superstar Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of his mega-hit sequel Pushpa 2: The Rise. Allu has been a star for years, but Puhspa brought him soaring success and global fame. With breaking charts and making new records, He is a bonafide superstar, and it turns out it will not be easy casting him in new projects. Simply because he might be out of budget, reports suggest that Pushpa Star has hiked his fees by 30% Percent. This news comes after a report indicated that Ram Charan had also hiked his fees by the same. Is Allu Arjun competing with the Game Changer star?

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have been best friends since childhood and are even closely related. The two have had their successful journeys in the world of cinema. After the massive success of RRR and keeping in mind the high expectations of Game Changer and RC17, he might have opted for a fee hike.

As reported by TeluguCinema, the RRR actor has reportedly charged an additional Rs 30 crore for the Buci Babu Sana directorial. This will be more than what he was paid for Game Changer (100 Crores, reportedly). With the added 30 crores hike, Ram’s fees for RC 16 will be around Rs 125-130 crores. It’s a 30% hike for the talented actor!

And now, it looks like Pushpa star Allu Arjun is following suit. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the momentum and the buzz around Pushpa 2 have led the star to take a fee hike. Insiders claim that the actor typically charges ₹100 crore for a movie, but he is currently anticipated to charge ₹150 crore. The insider continues, “In fact, down in the south region, giving such a sum to an actor is becoming common. An actor’s fee is a major and significant part of the film’s allotted budget.”

There are many rumors that Pushpa 2: The Rule, produced for ₹500 crore, has its theatrical rights sold for ₹200 crore in North India and its digital rights sold for ₹250 crore. The actor isn’t rushing to capitalize on the thrills, though.

Meanwhile, the promo for the first single, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from Pushpa 2: The Rise, was released, and fans have been waiting in anticipation for the release. Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will be released worldwide on Aug 15, 2024.

Note: The figures mentioned in the article have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

