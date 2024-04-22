Ram Charan is one of the biggest South Indian superstars. The actor became globally famous after the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Telugu period action-drama also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Now, Ram is all set to entertain the audience with Game Changer and RC 16.

RC 16 was announced a few weeks ago, and the film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena). The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The cast and crew held a puja ceremony for the movie in March, which was attended by Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, and Boney Kapoor, among others. Now, the latest buzz is about Ram hiking his fees for the same movie.

Ram Charan Hikes Fees for RC 16?

As reported by TeluguCinema, the RRR actor has reportedly charged an additional Rs 30 crore for the Buci Babu Sana directorial. This will be more than what he was paid for Game Changer (100 Crores, reportedly). With the added 30 crores hike, Ram’s fees for RC 16 will be around Rs 125-130 crores. It’s a 30% hike for the talented actor!

With such an enormous hike, the Magadheera star has become one of the highest-paid actors in India. He has joined the league of other top-paid actors like Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and his RRR co-star Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s RC16, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The cast will start shooting for the film post June 2024. On the other hand, Game Changer is helmed by S Shankar. The political action thriller film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah and Jayaram. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the release date for the Telugu film is not yet out. Thaman S composed the music and the first song ‘Jaragandi’ was released in March, 2024. The vibrant song features Ram and Kiara dancing their hearts out.

