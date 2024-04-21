Kalki 2898 AD Character Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Leads Prabhas's Biggie As The First Dialogue From The Film Delivers What It Promised - A 1000 Crore Blockbuster

Intrigue and mystery around Kalki 2898 AD have finally come to an end with a brilliant character promo. The team has introduced the eldest member of the film, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and his character has been introduced.

In the 21-second teaser, Big B valiantly calls himself ‘Dronacharya ka putra- Ashwatthama’ while kids ask him if he is God since he cannot die. The background music, look, set, dialogue, and everything else set the tone perfectly for the film.

Ever since it was announced that Nag Ashwin is preparing for a dystopian world film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, mounted on a budget of 600 crore, fans have been eager to know what the film is about.

It was then told by the makers that the film is about the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu – Kalki, who is supposed to give birth in Kalyug when evils rise to the highest, and mankind will suffer to the maximum. Now, Amitabh Bachchan‘s character reveals in the film that he has been waiting for Kalki since Dwapar Yug.

The Brilliant Blend Of Mythology & Science

Looking at the character promo of the Brahmastra actor, Kalki 2898 AD is promising to be a perfect blend of mythology and science fiction. The initial posters of the film were said to be heavily inspired by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s Dune. However, as the curtains keep unfolding for Prabhas’s biggie, it does not seem to disappoint the audience.

The Buzz Strategy – A Masterstroke

The film is expected to be released at the end of May or the beginning of June, and the strategy of the film dropping character promos might be a masterstroke. After Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama, fans are already guessing if the rest of the characters might have a connection with the Hindu epic Mahabharata or not.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Kalki 2898 AD here.

The first look of Amitabh Bachchan has also been presented in the de-aged form, and it has been winning the internet with audiences gushing over the quality of work that has been done on the film to achieve a certain look.

First look of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama 🔥🔥🔥 and my excitement level is through the roof! He’s rocking that warrior look like a boss! #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/o6CE5NQndJ — rohit (@itz_Rht) April 21, 2024

After this brilliant character promo, we cannot wait to see what Kalki 2898 AD has in store for the audiences.

