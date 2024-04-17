Prabhas’s next film, Kalki 2898 AD, has been in the news ever since it was revealed that the sci-fi film is one of the costliest films made in the country, set on a massive budget of over 600 crore. However, a lot of bets have been placed even before the release of the film.

Hopefully, none of the bets will go wrong since the film will already make profits before its release. Currently, with all the current deals, the film already stands in a profit zone of almost 150 crore.

Yes, you read that right. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Anil Thadani and his company are shelling out a whopping 75 crore to buy the theatrical rights of the Nag Ashwin film in North India. This is almost 12.5% of the film’s entire budget.

However, apart from the Hindi theatrical rights, Kalki has already cracked a lot of deals or is in talks, and the price of these deals might surely surprise you.

Here’s a breakdown of all the deals that are either locked or in process.

Kalki OTT Rights (South)

The OTT rights of the south version of the film have been offered a deal of 200 crore. Like Salaar, the film will stream in Hindi on some other platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Kalki OTT Rights (Hindi)

A streaming giant has already offered a whopping 175 crore for the Hindi rights of the film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Kalki Theatrical Rights Telugu & Overseas

Reports suggest that Vyjanthi Movies has been offered a whopping 200 crore only from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the theatrical rights of the film. Meanwhile, the Telugu rights of the film have been bought against 100 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Kalki Hindi Rights

A report by Pinkvilla suggests, “Anil Thadani has paid an advance of 75 crore to acquire the North India Distribution rights of Kalki. Like always, he will be going all out to give this epic superhero saga a wide release in the North Indian markets and has already initiated conversations with cinema owners to block the screens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

750 Crore Pre-Sales

Mounted on a budget of around 600 crore, Prabhas‘s film might already recover its entire budget, making a profit of 150 crore, before its release already! The film is all set to release by the end of May or mid-June.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Prabhas Charged Over 80 Lakhs For Every Second Of His 2 Minutes+ Of Dialogues In An Almost 3-Hour Long Salaar – Most Expensive Speech Ever?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News