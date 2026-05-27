Global Star Ram Charan is keeping the ticket windows bustling in the international circuits, and the United States market is serving as his personal playground with the advance ticket sales of his upcoming sports drama Peddi. While the pre-sales in India are yet to start, the advance booking from North America indicates that his highly anticipated village sports drama will surpass his last theatrical release!

With exactly 8 days left before the premiere show, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial is dismantling previous numbers. The film has registered an acceleration and has secured 77% of the final premiere pre-sales achieved by Ram Charan’s previous pan-India outing, Game Changer!

Peddi USA Box Office Pre-Sales

In the USA, Peddi has registered an advance gross sales of $481.5K for 1,395 shows with a ticket sale of 17K. Meanwhile, the North India premieres for the film stand at $533K, with 18.9K sold tickets. What makes this international advance run thoroughly impressive is that the film is functioning at peak capacity nearly a week before the actual content lands on the digital projectors.

During its pre-sales run, Ram Charan‘s last theatrical release Game Changer wrapped its final pre-sales for the premiere show at $657.9K, selling approximately 23.6K tickets across 511 locations and 1,750 shows

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is mounted as a high-concept sports action saga. The film features a heavy-duty ensemble including Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu, backed by the musical genius of AR Rahman.

Produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas by Venkata Satish Kilaru in partnership with the titan house Mythri Movie Makers, the film has secured an aggressive North Indian theatrical release via Jio Studios. It premieres on June 3, 2026, followed by the worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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