Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited Tollywood releases of 2026. The biggie has been in the making for a long time, and Telugu movie buffs are eagerly waiting for it. For several reasons, the film has experienced multiple delays in shooting and the release date. In the recent development, the makers officially announced that it would hit theaters in June 2026, which also makes it a risky bet from the box office point of view.

The upcoming magnum opus was announced to release on March 27 this year, but due to the pending work, it couldn’t make it to theaters last month. Now, the film will release in June, and while the exact date hasn’t been announced, the decision looks a bit risky. For those who don’t know, Yash’s Toxic releases on June 4, and given the scale and buzz of the biggie, Ram’s film might take a hit in Telugu states and other Indian regions as well.

Peddi needs to perform extremely well to enter the safe zone

Peddi has reportedly been mounted on a huge budget of 300 crore, making it one of the most expensive Telugu films in recent times. Against this cost, the film must earn 300 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. While the Ram Charan starrer is likely to open big, it’ll need strong word of mouth to achieve a net collection of 300 crore.

Peddi might suffer due to its release in June

In a solo release, Peddi had the potential to score well in the Telugu market and other southern states. Even in the Hindi market, it would have done well with good word of mouth. However, with Toxic arriving in the same month, the potential of Ram’s film is significantly impacted. Toxic has good buzz in the Telugu states, other Southern states, and also the Hindi belt. So, the film will need to put in much more effort to enter the safe zone and has become a riskier bet at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Becomes First Bollywood Spy Movie To Enjoy 400% Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News