Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is the most-awaited film of Sandalwood in 2026. After Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, the upcoming magnum opus is the next big release of the Kannada film industry. With the Rocking Star making his big-screen return post KGF Chapter 2, the anticipation is really high for his next, and in the home state of Karnataka, the biggie is expected to register a fantastic start at the box office.

Yash returns with another larger-than-life character

Yash was already a big name in his home state, Karnataka, and his popularity reached new heights with the KGF franchise. His next film is already in the news for its bold presentation, and the hype has been strong. While the concept looks different from a massy entertainer like KGF Chapter 2, the larger-than-life character of the actor and the action quotient make it appealing for both classes and masses.

Can Toxic deliver the biggest opening in Karnataka?

Earlier, Toxic was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar 2, but now, since it is arriving solo, its business potential has gone up. Considering Yash’s star power, it might even clock a historic start in Karnataka. As of now, KGF Chapter 2 holds the record for the biggest opening at the Karnataka box office with 26.5 crore gross. Kantara Chapter 1 had a chance to overtake it but missed it, grossing 23.5 crore on day 1.

In the case of Toxic, there’s no franchise factor into play. Still, Yash’s presence ensures it will make a big start. Also, it is likely to enjoy ticket rate hikes in the state, which will be crucial in scoring a solid day 1 collection at the Karnataka box office.

More about the film

The period action gangster film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is scheduled to release in theaters on June 4. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office: Can It Surpass The Raja Saab To Record Tollywood’s Highest Day 1 Pre-Sales Of 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News