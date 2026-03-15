Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sree Leela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban, is all set to hit theaters this March 19. The pre-release buzz for the film is much lower than that of Pawan’s last release, They Call Him OG. Still, solely on the stardom of the Power Star, it is expected to start its box office run on a good note, with a strong chance of entering the top 3 Tollywood openers of 2026 alongside The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

The upcoming action thriller is the next big Telugu release of the year, and expectations are really high. In a solo release, the film would have fetched 50 crore+ opening at the Indian box office, but now, due to a clash with Dhurandhar 2, its business potential has been impacted to an extent. Through pre-sales, it still has a chance to make noise, but it needs to perform extremely well.

The Raja Saab registered Tollywood’s highest day 1 pre-sales of 2026

For those who don’t know, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab currently holds the record for Tollywood’s highest day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2026. It grossed a solid 15.31 crore through the opening day pre-sales. Despite underwhelming promotional material, it fetched such a number solely because of Prabhas’ stardom. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if Pawan Kalyan manages to dethrone Prabhas.

Can Ustaad Bhagat Singh overtake The Raja Saab’s pre-sales?

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan’s last release, They Call Him OG registered day 1 pre-sales of over 40 crore gross at the Indian box office. However, that film was among the actor’s most hyped projects, and it also had a solo release. For Ustaad Bhagat Singh, crossing The Raja Saab’s 15.31 crore gross would be some sort of a task since buzz hasn’t been up to the mark. Still, with ticket rate hikes, the film’s front-loaded nature, and a strong show count in the Telugu market, the target is within reach.

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore.

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