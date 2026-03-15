Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is all set for its full-fledged grand theatrical release on March 19. After enjoying a historic response to paid previews’ pre-sales, the advance booking for day 1 has finally opened, and as expected, tickets are selling like hotcakes at the Indian box office. As a result, the film has already sold over 1.5 lakh tickets. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Crosses 11,000 shows already

Considering the hype and the lack of major competition, the Dhurandhar sequel is most likely to witness the widest release for a Hindi film in India. As of now, around 11,200 shows have been allotted, and the show count will keep rising with each passing day. Of these shows, around 10,700 have been opened for the original Hindi version. The rest of the shows are in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The final show count is expected to be above 18,000.

Dhurandhar 2 amasses over 8 crore through day 1 advance booking

It’s been almost a day since the advance booking for Dhurandhar 2‘s day 1 has opened, and it is clearly living up to the hype. As of 11:00 am IST, the magnum opus has sold over 1.58 lakh tickets (excluding paid previews). In terms of collection, the film has grossed a solid 8.1 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for the opening day. Such a response clearly indicates it is heading for a fantastic start, with pre-sales alone expected to cross 35 crore.

Among states, Maharashtra is leading the advance booking for day 1, grossing 4.43 crore. It is followed by Delhi’s 2.75 crore gross. Telangana has witnessed pre-sales worth 1.18 crore so far.

Set to record the highest day 1 pre-sales of 2026

For those who don’t know, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab holds the record for the highest day 1 advance booking of 2026, grossing 15.31 crore. This number is expected to be crossed by Dhurandhar 2 today itself. Among Hindi films, Border 2 is at the top with 12.5 crore gross.

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