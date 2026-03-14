Dhurandhar 2 is the most-awaited Indian film right now and is all set for a historic start at the worldwide box office. Backed by tremendous hype on the ground, the magnum opus aims to fetch mind-blowing numbers in India and overseas. Going by the response to the advance booking, it is targeting a start of 160-200 crore gross globally. With such a fantastic start, Ranveer Singh is all set to achieve a major post-COVID milestone.

Ranveer Singh crosses 1900 crore in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Ranveer started his innings with 83, which grossed 184.36 crore. It was followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which grossed 24.1 crore. Cirkus did business of 39.6 crore gross globally, while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scored 348.89 crore gross. It was followed by Dhurandhar, which grossed a whopping 1354.84 crore.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Ranveer’s post-COVID releases:

83 – 184.36 crore Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 24.1 crore Cirkus – 39.6 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Total – 1951.79 crore

Ranveer is all set to reach a major post-COVID milestone with Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh’s post-COVID total stands at a huge 1951.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office. As we can see, Ranveer is close to reaching the 2000 crore milestone and needs just 48.21 crore to achieve the feat. With Dhurandhar 2 aiming for a fantastic global start, the actor is all set to hit the 2000 crore mark on the film’s opening day.

Considering the tremendous potential of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is likely to reach the 3000 crore milestone. There’s even a shot at the 3500 crore mark. Let’s see how the film turns out.

More about the film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It is releasing in theaters on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Set To Cross A Major Post-COVID Milestone In A Single Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News