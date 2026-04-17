Vaazha 2 continues to surprise with its glorious theatrical run. In just two weeks, the film has already emerged as an epic blockbuster at the worldwide box office, and there’s still enough fuel left in the tank. Yesterday, we reported that it was the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, and now, in a latest development, it has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film overseas

Backed by strong support in the Middle East region, the Vaazha sequel has amassed a fantastic sum internationally. As per the latest update, it has earned a whopping 75.65 crore gross internationally. Out of this, well over 50 crore gross has come from the Middle East region alone. Due to a strong momentum, it is very much on track to hit a century in the overseas market.

With 75.65 crore gross, Vaazha 2 has emerged as Mollywood’s fourth-highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It surpassed Manjummel Boys (73.4 crore) to grab the fourth spot. In the next few days, it is likely to overtake Thudarum (93.8 crore) and claim the third spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crore Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.9 crore Thudarum – 93.8 crore Vaazha 2 – 75.65 crore (15 days) Manjummel Boys – 73.4 crore 2018 – 69.5 crore Aadu 3 – 61 crore Sarvam Maya – 60.6 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 59.5 crore Aavesham – 56 crore

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

Vaazha 2 has concluded its second week on a high note in India, pushing its overall tally to a solid 96.15 crore net. It equals 113.45 crore gross. As mentioned above, the film has grossed 75.65 crore overseas so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 15-day worldwide box office collection stands at 189.1 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 96.15 crore

India gross – 113.45 crore

Overseas gross – 75.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 189.1 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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