Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, had its paid previews yesterday (April 16), and as per estimates coming in, the film has registered a good score at the Indian box office. Backed by decent pre-release buzz and initial positive feedback, the film attracted good footfalls yesterday and raked in well above 3.5 crore net. As a result, it registered the fourth-highest paid previews for Bollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the advance booking stage, the film enjoyed a decent response, hinting at a net collection of around 3 crore through paid previews. In actuality, the horror-comedy entertainer scored over 3 crore. As mentioned above, initial positive reactions helped it attract a good chunk of walk-in footfall. Such a momentum is good, setting the stage for the opening day.

Bhooth Bangla records the 4th highest paid previews for Bollywood

In limited shows across the country, Bhooth Bangla has scored an estimated 3.75 crore net at the Indian box office through paid previews. It equals 4.42 crore gross. With this, it has pulled off the fourth-highest paid previews collection among Bollywood films. It stands below Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (6.75 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top paid previews in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 43 crore Stree 2 – 9.4 crore Chennai Express – 6.75 crore Bhooth Bangla – 3.75 crore

3rd highest paid previews for the horror-comedy genre

With 3.75 crore in the kitty, Bhooth Bangla has registered the third-highest paid previews collections among horror-comedy films. It stands below The Raja Saab (9.15 crore).

Take a look at the top paid previews in the horror-comedy genre (net):

Stree 2 – 9.4 crore The Raja Saab – 9.15 crore Bhooth Bangla – 3.75 crore

More about the film

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape Of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Asrani in key roles. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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