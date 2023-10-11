When we think of Allu Arjun, we remember the ‘Stylish Star’ (a title given to him by his fans and the audience) for his incredible films, being a family man, and staying away from controversies. The Telugu star, who belongs to one of the most influential film families in South India, is loved by millions across the globe and has an Instagram following of over 22.6 million.

Today, we are taking you back to when the actor courted controversy owing to a video going viral on social media of him arguing with the police while trying to evade a breathalyzer test, aka a ‘Drunk And Drive’ test. Read on to know all about it.

In 2014, Allu Arjun’s name was dragged into controversy when a video showing him arguing with Hyderabad cops went viral on the internet. But what was in it? Well, the video was reportedly taken when he was stopped by cops while driving and asked to take a breathalyzer test. However, the ‘Pushpa’ star allegedly refused to take it and ‘argued’ with the cops. A video of this alleged argument between the cops and the actor was captured and shared online, leading to the Tollywood star being brutally criticized.

Following this, Allu Arjun took to his official Facebook page and cleared the air about what happened. He also noted that he was distraught with how the incident was reported. His FB post read, “Regarding the police stopping my car video, this is what happened that night. The police did ask me to blow into the breathalyzer, but I said I was a little uncomfortable with all the cameras at me. Once they were taken away, I did take the test and was let go by the police.”

He continued, “And I don’t think Hyderabad police will leave anyone, caught drunk driving without proper action. The video is being circulated without this part. So stop this negative propaganda. Even if I have a few drinks I always walk back or ask someone to drop me off or take a taxi or an auto. It’s very disrespectful to see one of the media groups to leak the video and be edited in such a wrong pattern. (sic)”

On the professional front, Allu Arjun’s next silver screen outing will see him reprise his character Pushpa Raj in the sequel film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

