Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj not only share a professional relationship but also a great friendship bond. However, a recent clip claimed that there was a fallout between them. Accidentally, director Vignesh Shivan liked the tweet causing a huge uproar on social media.

The tweet claimed that Leo director and Vijay had a fallout after the release of the Naa Varava song from Leo, and it claimed that all was not well between the director and the star. The Poda Podi director became a victim of a targetted attack by Vijay fans, after he accidentally liked the tweet.

Amidst the fervent trolling by Thalapathy Vijay fans, director Vignesh Shivan issued a heartfelt apology for what he referred to as a ‘silly mistake.’ In a detailed statement, Shivan clarified that he hadn’t thoroughly reviewed the tweet’s content and had liked it solely due to its association with Lokesh Kanagaraj. He urged fans to move past this incident and focus their attention on celebrating the film “Leo” instead.

Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Dear Vijay sir fans, Loki fans… sorry for the confusion. Without even seeing the msg, the context or the content of the video or the tweet, by just seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video! cos am a big fan of his works, his interviews and the way he speaks! Am also eagerly awaiting the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay sir’s Leo.”

He added, “By impulse, I just liked seeing Loki bro’s image in the interview, the same way I saw a shot of Nayan in a video clip where she had performed brilliantly and it was one of my fav shots so instantly liked that tweet also …. My bad! I didn’t even see the video inside or read the tweet involved in both cases! Should have been careful! Sorry. So it’s a silly mistake from my side! And I express my apologies to all the good Thalapathy fans across the globe. Waiting to see the blockbuster movie on 19th October with the same excitement as ya’ll! (sic)”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Dear Vijay sir fans , Loki fans … sorry for the confusion 🙏 without even seeing the msg , the context or the content of the video or the tweet , by jus seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video !

cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks !

Am also… https://t.co/JIJymxI2mJ — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) October 8, 2023

Online discussions surrounding “Leo” have become increasingly heated, particularly following the unexpected cancellation of the film’s audio launch. This has fueled speculation that Vijay may be facing criticism due to rumored political aspirations. The film carries significant anticipation partly because of these factors.

Additionally, “Leo” has found itself at the center of controversy. Criticisms have emerged, with some accusing director Lokesh Kanagaraj of glorifying violence, and rumors have swirled about a potential falling out between Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay. Consequently, “Leo” remains a prominent and debated topic within the Kollywood community.

The film will be released on October 19.

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News