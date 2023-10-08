Thalapathy Vijay is a name in Indian cinema that needs no introduction. The actor has made a mark of his own with his impeccable performances and towering on-screen presence. Over the decades, the actor’s filmography boasts a wide range of movies ranging from romance to action and has impressed the audience with continuous record-breaking blockbusters, leading to massive fan following.

Considered to be one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry, Thalapathy Vijay has set benchmarks in every aspect, be it box-office collections or remunerations. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the grand release of his next biggie, Leo on October 19.

The film has already been censored with a U/A certificate by the film board and it’s making all the right noises. After the blockbuster success of Vikram, everyone has their eyes set on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo and fans can’t wait to witness the magic on the big screen, especially after the trailer release.

.

Leo has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 250–300 crore and Thalapathy Vijay, who is essaying the titular character in Leo, will be taking a massive salary of Rs 120 crore. However, you would be surprised to know that the actor who is now earning in hundreds of crores, was once paid only Rs 500. Yes, that’s right! At the age of 10, when Vijay started his film career as a child actor in Vetri (1984), he was paid Rs 500 as remuneration.

Through the 90s, Vijay attained popularity with films like Love Today and Poove Unakkaga. But it wasn’t until the 2000s that he gained stardom. It was the 2003 blockbuster Ghilli that propelled him on the road to stardom. Till then, Vijay was getting paid in lakhs, but then the blockbuster made the actor get a place and then with the success of ‘Thuppakki’, Vijay hiked his salary to approx Rs 15 crores.

Following this, Vijay slowly achieved quite a box office success and charged Rs 25 crores as remuneration for ‘Mersal’. Soon after this, the actor reportedly charged Rs 35 crores for ‘Sarkar’. Later for Atlee directorial ‘Bigil’, Vijay was paid Rs 50 crores and then he finally entered the Rs 100 crore remuneration club with ‘Master’. However, the actor had reportedly returned Rs 20 crores to the makers, considering the film’s delay due to the Corona pandemic.

For ‘Beast’, Thalapathy Vijay charged Rs 100 crore, followed by Rs 110 crore for ‘Varisu’. And, now for Leo he has reportedly charged Rs 120 crores. According to GQ, as of 2023, Vijay’s net worth is $56 million i.e. over Rs 450 crore, making him one of the richest actors in the country. Well, this is what you call success. Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News