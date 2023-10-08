Samantha Ruth Prabhu has debuted a new Barbie-core look but with a Desi twist, and we are obsessed is an understatement. When it comes to dishing out major fashion goals, Sam never fails, and the stunner has yet again outdone herself. On Sunday, the ‘Kushi‘ actress took to her Instagram to drop a saree-clad look, making fans go bonkers with her weekend treat. Scroll below as we decipher her look for you!

Samantha is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Down South – who is slowly establishing her pan-India status, and will soon feature in the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ multi-series ‘Citadel’. The actress, also known for her role in ‘The Family Man 2, recently announced a brief hiatus from acting to regain her health and seek additional treatment. For the unversed, Sam is battling an autoimmune disease called Myositis and has been seeking treatment for the same for the past two years.

It was a ‘Pretty in Pink’ Sunday for Samantha! The actress donned a trans-seasonal sari in a bright fuchsia pink silk that you can wear for a casual outing as well as on a festive night. The actress further complimented her handwoven silk saree with a cle*vage popping featuring thin straps along with a sweetheart neckline and uneven hem, flaunting her midriff. She further added a dramatic cape to her gorgeous saree and rounded off the appearance with a statement diamond necklace.

A fan of minimal makeup, Samantha kept the glam neutral with her sparkly eyeshadow, bare-cheeks lipstick, and contoured cheeks. She left her blow-dried short hair open. Sam was dressed for the launch of a jewelry brand in Dubai.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The handwoven saree donned by Samantha Ruth Prabhu was from the shelves of Ekaya and cost a whopping Rs. 14,975. Keeping the upcoming wedding season in view, the look can be perfect for bridesmaids – who are not fond of embroidery and sequins. The saree can also be a hot fit for Durga puja with a personalized touch of jewelry. Truly a multi-functional attire.

How much would you rate Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest look? Let us know.

