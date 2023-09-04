Nagarjuna Akkineni is back as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu and recently hosted the season 7 premiere of the controversial reality show. During the premiere, Vijay Deverakonda graced the show to promote his recently released film Kushi – however, its leading lady, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was MIA. Noticing Sam giving the event a miss, the senior actor quizzed Vijay about his ex-daughter-in-law’s absence.

For those who don’t remember, Samantha was married to Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya, for four years. However, in 2021, the duo parted ways, but neither opened up on what went wrong in their relationship. Read on to know about the latest happening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared online from the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu premiere, we see Nagarjuna asking Vijay Deverakonda why he decided to visit the reality alone to promote Kushi – aka, why was his ex-daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu missing from the activity. To this, the ‘Liger’ actor revealed that the ‘Yashoda’ actress was in the US receiving medical assistance as her health wasn’t at its peak. Vijay added that he hopes Sam would be able to join him in India soon for the other promotional events and interviews.

According to an Indian Express report, Nagarjuna further praised Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, saying, “You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress, and together, you make for an amazing pair.” While on Bigg Boss 7 Telugu, Vijay also performed a song from Kushi. Check out the video of their reaction interaction here:

For the unversed, late last year, Samantha was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis. After completing her films and projects, Sam took a break from work and headed to the US to focus on her health.

Rating Kushi 2.5 out of 5, our reviewer noted, “This delightful romantic musical is elevated by its charismatic leads, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It had the potential to stand out even further had it delved deeper into the thought-provoking conflict between science and religion with additional consideration and effort.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slays In A Black Ethereal Embroidered Saree Worth Rs 1.38 Lakh At The 41st New York India Day Parade Exuding The Perfect Bridesmaid Vibe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News