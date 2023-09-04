Allu Arjun, who created history with Pushpa The Rise, won’t rest on his laurels. After creating box office havoc with his breakaway pan-India product, Arjun wants to go many steps ahead with the sequel. Keep scrolling to find the deets on Pushpa 2.

It is reliably learnt that post his National award for Pushpa, Arjun’s ambitions for Pushpa 2 have gone higher than a raging fire.

“Allu Arjun has one brief for his Pushpa director Sukumar: “Make its larger than the first part.Arjun wants the sequel Pushpa2: The Rule to be bigger than Rajamouli’s RRR.Arjun is very keen to go global with Pushpa 2. The VFX and the stunts will be on a scale larger than RRR,” says a source close to Allu Arjun.

The immediate provocation for giving Pushpa 2 a global spin is Gadar 2.

Allu Arjun feels there is potential in the Pushpa franchise to make an impact similar to Gadar 2.

“He is not taking any risks with achieving a global grandeur and impact in Pushpa 2. Arjun’s brief to the team is: bigger than RRR .”

