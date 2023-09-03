Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer gave a glimpse of his raw world where the superstar claimed, “Jab main villain banta hoon naa!…” Well it seems like he has indeed turned into a monster at the Box Office with Day 1 advance booking getting a record breaking number overseas. The US & UK advance booking for the film’s opening are ensuring great business.

According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s Atlee film had sold over 26K tickets worth $400K, and the film is trending much better than SRK’s previous release, Pathaan, hinting at the possible havoc he is about to create statistically at the US box office.

Similarly, UK numbers, which might get a giant update by the evening, have already done a pre-sales of £115K est gross. This also ensures that with the next update, Jawan will easily overtake Pathaan’s Day 1 (£320K), delivering the biggest opening in the territory.

According to Nishit Shaw’s trade analysis, Jawan might be the first Bollywood film to register around $5M+ collection as its opening box office overseas, despite the film releasing between the week and without any festival period around!

Coming to the US sales, Jawan has already sold tickets worth $401,755 for more than 2000 shows on day 1. With four days left until the film’s release, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan is eyeing all the records made by him, with Pathaan making sure that he turns into the monster he promised with the film.

The boost in Jawan box office advance booking after the trailer of the film was released is a testimony to the fact that the audiences are waiting with bated breaths to witness SRK unleash his massy and raw avatar on screen.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

