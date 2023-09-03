After bringing in 5.20 crores on Friday, Gadar 2 showed a bit of growth on Saturday as 5.72 crores came in. The film has been routinely picking up very good momentum on Saturdays, and in fact, yesterday could well have gone into that 7-8 crores range. However, from the afternoon onwards, there was this big ODI between India & Pakistan, which meant a reduction in footfalls.

Ironically, 2nd September could well go down as an all-around India v/s Pakistan entertainment because on one side, there was a real match being played on the cricket field, whereas, on the big screen, there was reel entertainment going on with Gadar 2 still bringing in huge footfalls. The rivalry has kept audiences engaged in a very big way, resulting in mega bucks for everyone in the supply chain.

The Sunny Deol-led action biggie has now reached 493.37 crores, and by evening, it would be time to pop the champagne. The film would have entered the 500 crore club and what seemed like a one-off case back in time with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was followed by Pathaan earlier this year and now Gadar 2 in just six months. With Jawan also looking like a sure-shot blockbuster and then Tiger 3 coming up next, one can’t even fathom the kind of records that would be broken when 2023 comes to a close.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

