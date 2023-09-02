There’s a reason why Rajesh Khanna was popular as the first Indian superstar. The veteran actor saw an unprecedented craze during his prime, which is hard to see today. Take it in writing – Such superstardom will never be witnessed again in Indian cinema. Just to give a glimpse of it, let’s talk about his unbeaten streak of 15 consecutive solo successes at the Indian box office.

Before we get started, we would like to let you know that in the Box Office Record Book, we’ll jot down some important box office achievements that have made their place in record books. And we’ll be commencing our book of records with none other than Kaka, who’s still unbeatable with his glorious streak of commercial successes.

During his peak, Rajesh Khanna’s name was enough to make a film success at ticket windows. Speaking about his streak, it all started in 1969, with his Bandhan becoming a huge success. After that, the superstar enjoyed glory like no one else. Considering only solo films, he has 15 consecutive box office successes. Including two hero/special-appearance films, the count goes up to 17.

Take a look at Rajesh Khanna’s 15 consecutive solo successes at the Indian box office:

Bandhan (1969) Aradhana (1969) Ittefaq (1969) Do Raaste (1969) Doli (1969) The Train (1970) Sachaa Jhutha (1970) Aan Milo Sajna (1970) Safar (1970) Khamoshi (1970) Kati Patang (1971) Mehboob Ki Mehndi (1971) Anand (1971) Haathi Mere Saathi (1971) Choti Bahu (1971)

The only actor who came close to this was Salman Khan, with 12 successes (including a run from Dabangg to Dabangg 3). His Tubelight, Race 3 and Dabangg 3 were average earners at the Indian box office, so they aren’t truly successful films. Even Akshay Kumar came close to this streak with 12 successes (from Airlift to Good Newwz).

