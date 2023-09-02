Shah Rukh Khan is surpassing his own records with his upcoming Jawan. The film is yet to hit theatres, but it has already started its record-breaking spree as it has gone past the advance booking of Pathaan at national cinema chains in the first 24 hours. It is also aiming to topple the mighty Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) and beat the 6-year-old record with the highest day 1 ticket sales. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the full-fledged advance booking started yesterday at 10 a.m. all across the country. As soon as the official announcement came in, we witnessed havoc on online film ticket booking sites. With each passing hour, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was surpassing the overall opening day advance ticket sales of several biggies.

Now, after the completion of 24 hours, Jawan has surpassed the previous best, Pathaan. Yes, you read that right! Pathaan had sold 1.17 lakh tickets at national cinema chains for day 1 in the first 24 hours, as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw. The upcoming actioner has crossed that by a huge margin as its figure stands at 1.55 lakh tickets.

With such a pace, Jawan is aiming to be at the top when day 1 advance booking concludes. As of now, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) holds the record for the highest advance ticket sales for the opening day (for a Hindi film) at national cinema chains by selling 6.50 lakh tickets.

Take a look at the Hindi films with the highest advance booking (ticket count wise) at national cinema chains for the opening day:

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 6.50 lakh Pathaan – 5.56 lakh KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 5.15 lakh War – 4.10 lakh Thugs Of Hindostan – 3.46 lakh Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 3.40 lakh Bharat – 3.16 lakh Sultan – 3.10 lakh Dangal – 3.05 lakh Brahmastra – 3.02 lakh

