Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is ready to explode at the Indian box office like no one ever imagined. It now feels like Pathaan was just a trailer and the real tsunami will make its way to theatres on 7th September. Ever since the advance booking opened yesterday, cine-goers have been going berserk and booking tickets like anything. Let’s see how the film fared in the first 22 hours at ticket windows!

After the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback that no one ever expected. With Pathaan, he proved why the title of King Khan suits him. He smashed almost every pre-existing record and now, the superstar is once again ready to set cinema halls on fire as within the first few hours, the upcoming actioner crossed the lifetime advance ticket sales of several recent biggies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the data available in the first 22 hours, after the advance booking opened yesterday at 10 am, Jawan has done the unthinkable by selling an unimaginable 2.60 lakh tickets all across the country. This includes 1.48 lakh tickets booked at three national cinema chains (PVR, INOX & Cinepolis). And these figures are only for day 1 advance booking. That’s something out of the world!

This ticket sale has amassed a mind-numbing collection of 8.13 crores gross for Jawan. Here, we’re talking only about the Hindi version and the data doesn’t include blocked seats. Including the advance booking of Tamil and Telugu versions, the number goes beyond 9 crores gross, excluding blocked seats.

After looking at this craze, it’s clear that Shah Rukh Khan is playing in his own league and there’s no use in comparing any film with his upcoming beast.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ahead Of Jawan’s Riot At The Indian Box Office, Let’s Take A Look At Director Atlee’s Track Record & Movies Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News